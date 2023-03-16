Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi, who started her career back in 2013, became a household name after playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ever since then, the actress has enjoyed a massive fan following on social media platforms and keeps them posted on her whereabouts. However, her latest Instagram post has left everyone worried about her health. For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi had to be hospitalised after developing a kidney infection.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi hospitalised due to kidney infection; shares health update

On Wednesday night, Shivangi took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself from the hospital bed. The caption of her post read, “Hi everyone, Been a rough couple of days, I have had a kidney infection, but want to let you know that with the support of my family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff & grace of God, I’m feeling better. This is also to remind you’ll to take care of your body, mind and soul and most importantly stay hydrated guys. Love you all, And I will be back in action very soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Soon after she shared the post, many from her followers, including her fans and friends from the TV fraternity, flooded the comments section with wishes and prayers for Joshi. “Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you,” wrote Dheeraj Dhoopar, while Shraddha Arya commented, “Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you.” Meanwhile, Aditi Bhatia, Shrenu Parikh, Mohit Malik, Shweta Tiwari, and Reem Sameer Shaikh, among others, also dropped the “get well soon” message for her.

Coming to the professional front, the 24-year-old actress was last seen in Jab We Matched, an Amazon miniTV series released in February 2023. Besides this, she will be seen playing a cameo in Colors’ upcoming fantasy-drama Bekaboo, starring Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa in the lead.

