Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.04.2021 | 10:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

“Maidaan will feature football players from the world over playing” – Amit Sharma

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Badhaai Ho, you have tested Negative,” I pun-joked with filmmaker Amit Sharma whose new ambitious venture Maidaan promises to do for football what Lagaan did for cricket and Chak De for hockey.

"Maidaan will feature football players from the world over playing" - Amit Sharm

Amit who has now fully recovered from Covid laughs nervously. “The idea is to do my best. We have invited football players from the all across the world to come and play in our matches for Maidaan: Japan, South Korea, France, and Thailand… there is some problem getting Australian players to come to India because the country is under lockdown.”

A series of matches will now be shot for Maidaan showing India playing football with different countries.

Informs Amit, “In fact the players from Thailand are already here .They have been waiting for me to recover from Covid. We start shooting them from April 4. We then go on to shoot matches with the other countries with a break between every match. It is a tough schedule. We were supposed to start shooting from March 16. But then who we would have thought I would be felled with Covid like this?”

Amit says the football matches will be shot on an international scale. “There will be no compromise on quality. We are trying to make a film that we hope India will be proud of. When I directed Badhaai Ho I never set out to make something that would have such an impact on the audience. I am so glad all the actors in Badhaai Ho specially Neenaji (Gupta) benefited from it.”

Also Read: Amit Sharma opens up on fighting Covid

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FWICE sets up monitoring team to ensure new…

RAM SETU: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline…

The shoot of Mr. Lele, Gangubai Kathiawadi,…

SCOOP: As Maharashtra goes under lockdown,…

Akshay Kumar confirms being hospitalised…

Ram Setu: After Akshay Kumar, 45 junior…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification