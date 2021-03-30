Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma has fought his way out of Covid Positive. Speaking to me on the day his quarantine ended Amit said, “It happened in spite of all precautions. I had moved out of my home into a hotel for the last three months to work on my film Maidaan. The plan was to move back home, when I was detected Covid Positive.”

Luckily Amit’s family was out of station. “It is fortunate that my wife and son are out of town. They left for my wife’s parents’ home in Delhi for the next two months. So I was in quarantine in my home without the fear of infecting my wife or son. I missed my family. But I was relieved that they were not home with me. It would have been very difficult to keep my son away from me. Or for that matter, if I had not moved out my home for three months my wife and child would also have been susceptible to the virus. Though it was tough on me to manage with Covid on my own, I think it was plain good fortune that my family was spared.”

Amit counsels everyone to exercise the optimum caution. “There should be no slackening of guidelines. We are back to shooting. By doing so we are vulnerable to infection. But it can’t be helped. Work has to go on. Thousands of livelihoods depend on it. At the same time we should be very careful. Covid19 is not going away for a while.”

