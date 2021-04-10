Actor Arshad Warsi has become the latest celebrity to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The actor took the first dose of vaccination in a hospital in Mumbai.

Arshad took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans and followers. “Vaccine lagao immunity badhao…”, he wrote along with the picture. Sharing the same picture on Twitter he wrote, "And it is done… more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus…”.

Several celebrities from the film industry have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few weeks including Akshya Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad recently wrapped the shoot of Bachchan Pandey in which he will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. In the Farhad Samji directorial, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Arshad plays his friend.

