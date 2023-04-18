Mahie Gill, who has been hardly making any appearances, is expected to have relocated from Mumbai. The actress is currently settled in Goa with her daughter Veronica but now, she has confirmed that she has tied the knot with long time boyfriend Ravi Kesar. Although the actress has refrained from revealing any details about her wedding and has not even shared the same on social media, she has given a confirmation about her wedding.

Mahie Gill confirms that she is married to Ravi Kesar

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, when they approached her regarding her marriage with Ravi Kesar, she has responded to them saying, “Yes, I married him”. However, no other information was shared by the actress. In the past, Gill has maintained that she doesn’t like discussing about her personal life amid public because of her shy nature. In fact, the actress had also not opened up about having a daughter. In 2019, the actress confessed that she is a proud single mother to a kid.

Later, in an interview with Navbharat Times, Mahie Gill had also opened about her thoughts on marriage. She had said, “Why do I need to get married? I am happy like this (single) and I think one can stay happily unmarried. One can have a family and kids even without a marriage. I do not think we need marriage for kids and a family. Marriage is a beautiful thing but whether or not to go for it, is a personal choice.”

For the unversed, Mahie Gill kicked off her career in Bollywood with the 2003 film Hawayein which was based on the anti-Sikh riots. The actress gained name and fame for her performance in films like Dev D as well as the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster series. The actress also essayed a pivotal role in the blockbuster Salman Khan starrer Dabangg where she essayed the role of Arbaaz Khan’s love interest.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “I wait for something good to come my way”- Mahie Gill

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.