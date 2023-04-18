Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with 312 showrooms across 10 countries, has signed Indian actress Alia Bhatt as their new brand ambassador. After making her debut in 2012, Alia Bhatt has quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under her belt. She has garnered praise for her versatility as an actress, her humble persona and her stunning looks, representative of a new era of super-talented actors hailing from India. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to be released soon.

The announcements come in the wake of the 30th anniversary of the Malabar group, which began its operations in 1993. With an extensive retail network in India, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the USA, the signing of Alia Bhatt as the brand ambassador will bring a new global outlook to the brand as they set their eyes on new markets such as the UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in all states of India strengthen their presence in existing markets.

“I am delighted to be the face of a global brand such as Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Having witnessed first-hand their acceptance amongst Indians and Indian sub-continental audience, the immense success they have reaped abroad should be a source of great pride for us and I am humbled to be a part of the Malabar family. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds gears up to execute their ambitious expansion plan, I earnestly look forward to working closely with them to further their reach amongst jewellery lover’s world-over”, commented Alia Bhatt.

“We are very excited to welcome Alia Bhatt into the Malabar Family. Over the years, our brand ambassadors have played an instrumental role in elevating our brand’s status in the eyes of our customers and we are looking forward to taking Malabar Gold & Diamonds to new heights with Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand. Our goal is to be crowned as the World’s largest jewellery retailer by crafting, promoting and selling jewellery that is an intersection of Indian art, culture, tradition, heritage and Alia Bhatt, both as an actor and as a person, perfectly represents what we are striving to achieve. Her impressive career in the highly competitive film industry resonates with our brand's journey and ambition as a brand. As Malabar Gold & Diamonds celebrates its 30th anniversary, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our loyal customers with the best jewellery shopping experience”, commented Malabar Group Chairman, M.P. Ahammed.

