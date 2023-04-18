Sharvari Wagh, who was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, is all set to enter the spy universe of Yash Raj Films.

If reports are anything to go by, the actress is the latest star to join the action world. For the same, she has begun her training.

Sharvari Wagh does back flips as her intense training begins for YRF’s spy universe? watch video

On her Instagram, Sharvari Wagh posted a video of herself training in backflips with her train. The actress wrote, “Getting closer, one flip at a time!”

A day prior, several reports stated that the actress is also part of the prestigious YRF spy universe. ANI quoted a source saying, “Sharvari has been groomed for years within the well-oiled YRF system that has consistently produced superstars. Adi (Aditya Chopra) believes in Sharvari’s talent and the industry too feels she is an artiste to watch out for. She is a fantastic actor and is extremely gorgeous. Basically, she has all that it takes to be the next female superstar of the country.”

“Adi feels that the time is right to signal to audiences that a new star is set to be born which is why he has roped in Sharvari into his fabled YRF Spy Universe that features some of the biggest superstars of our country like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Jr NTR and Katrina Kaif. Sharvari will be part of a huge film from this universe and this announcement will blow people’s minds,” the source added.

“YRF is betting big on Sharvari who has the acting chops to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, let’s wait and watch what they have planned for her and who she will be paired with. Aditya Chopra is expanding the Spy Universe and Sharvari will have a very prominent role to play within the timeline of this universe in the years to come,” the source further said.

An official announcement is yet to be made.

