Readers, by now, would be aware of the massive uproar created by Jawan, which released on the occasion of Gokulashtami. The movie’s release was celebrated more than the festival as fans across the nation eagerly awaited to see their favourite King Khan on the screen. Among his crores of fans are also some who are from the industry itself. Being the Prince of Telugu Cinema and a superstar himself, a recent post shared by Mahesh Babu on his social media platform about his review on this Atlee directorial, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, has garnered ample love from netizens.

Mahesh Babu pens down a beautiful review of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; calls it SRK’s career’s ‘best performance’

While we haven’t seen the two megastars sharing screen space, Mahesh Babu showering love on Shah Rukh Khan has been a sight to watch out for! Social media users were enthralled to see the Telugu superstar sharing a heartfelt note and fanboying over SRK in his recent review about Jawan. In the same post, he also appreciated the rest of the team of the film including filmmaker Atlee, actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and producer Red Chillies Entertainment. In his tweet, Mahesh Babu had written, “#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends”. His review on social media has garnered immense love from not just his fans but also SRK fans who are appreciating the humble nature of Mahesh Babu and his beautiful words of praises for the Baadshah.

#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… ???????????? @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… ???????????? The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here ????????????!! Jawan will break his own records…… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2023



Coming to Jawan, the film released amid much fanfare on September 7 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is estimated to have one of the biggest opening day collections and is expected to surpass the collections of Gadar 2 and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer record-breaking film Pathaan.

