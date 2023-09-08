AB de Villiers and Pooja Hedge are the face of the newest entry in the online gaming realm, SuperWin. This huge partnership is the perfect first step for SuperWin as it launched as early as last month. Online gaming is swiftly becoming an integral part of the way people enjoy sports, gaining popularity worldwide. Fans can now feel like genuine stakeholders in what happens on the field, rather than mere spectators sitting in the stands.

ABD, the legendary cricketer, who is known the world over as Mr. 360 is ecstatic about his partnership with SuperWin and looks forward to the footing that the brand is set to capture in India. De Villiers excelled in all formats of the game, thriving at the heart of the South African national team from 2004 until 2018. He also became one of the brightest stars of the Indian Premier League, playing many memorable innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore, often in partnership with his teammate and friend, Virat Kohli.

"Winning is the part of the game that all of us as professional athletes and even those that aspire to be in their own right. I’m really happy to associate with SuperWin as I am confident that they will imbibe everything that it means to be in sport which is having fun, being part of a community, and of course, finally, the desire to win big," said AB de Villiers on the association with SuperWin.

"I am excited to see the innovation that SuperWin brings to the table. It is inspiring to be a part of the SuperWin family and I look forward to being part of such a vibrant community that makes sports so interactive," said Pooja Hegde on her association with SuperWin.

SuperWin was founded in 2023 and provides a sports and gaming exchange and is gaining massive popularity among users owing to its no conditions applied Sign Up bonus where Rs 1000 will be credited to the users’ wallet as soon as they register.SuperWin also offers a deposit bonus which is 350% on the first deposit and 50% on the second which will be instantly credited. The digital age has revolutionized many industries, and online gaming is no exception. With platforms like Superwin leading the charge, players can expect immersive experiences, high-quality graphics, and seamless gameplay.

A SuperWin spokesperson said, "We are excited to work alongside ABD and Pooja Hedge to celebrate the spirit of sport and as we look forward to a successful association with them, we are confident that they will only add value to the brand in its plans to become an Indian dominated global platform."

