After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan is rumoured to share the screen with Keerthy Suresh for Atlee’s VD18

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has once again captured the attention of the film industry with his exciting choices of co-stars, setting the stage for a series of intriguing and highly anticipated projects. Following the buzz around his upcoming collaboration with Samantha Prabhu in Citadel, there are now swirling rumours about a scintillating on-screen partnership with the renowned actress Keerthy Suresh for his forthcoming film, VD18.

The pairing of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu in Citadel has generated immense excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. Both actors bring their unique talents and charisma to the table, promising a cinematic treat. With Samantha's south Indian grace and Varun's Bollywood charm, Citadel promises to be a cinematic joy.

As the anticipation for Citadel continues to build, the exciting prospect of Varun Dhawan sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh in VD18 adds another layer of intrigue to his promising career.

Varun Dhawan's journey in the world of cinema has been marked by continuous growth and evolution. With "Citadel" on the horizon and the exciting possibilities of "VD18," it is evident that Varun Dhawan is determined to leave an indelible mark in the film industry. As he embarks on these exciting ventures, fans and cinephiles can look forward to witnessing the actor's talent and charisma shine even brighter on the silver screen.

Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee, VD18 is said to be action entertainer that is slated for release worldwide on May 31, 2024.

