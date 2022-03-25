Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is the most boiling topic of this time. The film is not only winning the hearts of the audience but also has set a new benchmark at the box office with its collections. And now the CM of Madhya Pradesh, honourable Shivraj Singh Chouhan has landed his support to the director to build a Genocide Museum in the state.

Madhya Pradesh CM grants land and logistical support to The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to build a genocide museum

Recently the director, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a video on his social media thanking the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, honourable Shivraj Singh Chouhan who landed up the support to his I Am Buddha Foundation and Global KP Diaspora (GKPD), by providing land in the state to build a Genocide Museum. He wrote down the caption -

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:

Our @i_ambuddha Foundation & @kp_global were working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested

@ChouhanShivraj ji about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity".

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Our @i_ambuddha Foundation & @kp_global were working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested @ChouhanShivraj ji about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity. pic.twitter.com/87EQJfoBCR — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 25, 2022

While talking about the same, Vivek said, "We were on a revolution for 4 years taking the hardship and sacrifice of our citizens to present it in front of the world. I am very thank full to the honorable CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji for making the film tax-free and supporting all the Legislators".

Honourable CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan added his words saying, "Vivek ji you can make a plan for Genocide Museum, the state government will support you with land, and more. I truly respect your emotions. People should know the value of humanity which you just spoke about, that when people comes out of the Museum they should come out as Human Being without any thought of violence but to create a new world of love".

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files team meet Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.