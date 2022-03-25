Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey which is set for a Holiday release on 14th April (Mahvir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti & Vaisakhi) is restarting its marketing campaign in the first week of April.

The first trailer which released back in November was hugely appreciated garnering over 65 million views online, and it’s song 'Maiya Mainu' becoming a chartbuster by crossing 100 million views digitally, the team has decided to restart the campaign with new film trailer and posters to reignite the tremendous buzz that was there before the film postponed earlier due the third wave in December.

Further the team has chalked out multiple city visits and will be going on some of the most popular TV shows on air right now, and they will culminate it with a big tie up with the cast appearing on IPL.

We are eagerly looking forward to seeing superstar Shahid Kapoor back on screen after his last Blockbuster Film Kabir Singh. Besides Shahid, Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor, presented by Allu Arvind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill with music by Sachet & Parmpara is all set for a release on 14th April 2022.

