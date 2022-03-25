Canadian actor and comedian Seth Rogen has been roped in for Aziz Ansari's directorial debut Being Mortal, which also co-stars Ansari and legendary performer Bill Murray.

According to Deadline, Seth Rogen is set to join Bill Murray in Ansari’s feature directorial debut, a comedy-drama titled Being Mortal. The feature will mark the first film teaming Rogen and Murray. Ansari is also on board to co-star from a script he wrote and serves as a producer with Youree Henley. Principal photography will reportedly begin in April, with Searchlight Pictures set to release the film theatrically in 2023.

The upcoming feature is based on the 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by surgeon Atul Gawande, a #1 New York Times bestseller. The New York Times Review of Books described it as a “moving and clear-eyed look at aging and death in our society, and at the harms we do in turning it into a medical problem, rather than a human one.” The Boston Globe called it a “masterful exploration of aging, death and the medical profession’s mishandling of both.”

On the work front, Seth Rogen is currently seen in Hulu’s hit series Pam & Tommy starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan. The actor and comedian also starred in An American Pickle and Long Shot alongside Charlize Theron. He will next be seen in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans alongside Michelle Williams and Paul Dano for Universal Pictures.

