The situation in Israel is quite sensitive and the sudden attack of the Hamas terrorist group has taken lives of many innocents. Among them was also Madhura Naik’s family members. The Naagin actress had taken to social media to pass on the message of supporting Israel, after her sister and brother-in-law along with their kids were shot dead in their car during the attacks. In a recent interaction, the popular television star also revealed that about 300 of her family members are stuck there.

Madhura Naik informs about ‘300 family members’ stuck in Israel; responds to hate she received on social media

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the bereaved actress opened up about the Israel attacks and revealed about the bodies of her family members were found after they were reported missing. "My family informed me about them missing, and only after 24 hours were their bodies identified. Their children in the car along with them, were taken back by the officers on duty," says the grieving actress.

For the unversed, Madhura Naik is born to a Hindu father and Israeli mother. She further went on to react to the kind of hatred she received after sharing a video of asking everyone to support Israel in these tough times, and added, "The situation unfortunately has always been like this in Israel, we have always faced a lot of such situations. My family is worried about how things are going to escalate. I felt it is necessary to talk about it in my social media post. I cannot reveal where I am right now, due to security reasons, neither can I tell you which members are stuck in Israel. I have just been getting a lot of communal hate after my post, and it is shocking that people are failing to empathise with innocent lives. They fail to understand that it is the innocent civilians who die. This is a terror attack, same like what happened in Mumbai, 26/11.”

She concluded by adding that she is currently keeping everything including her current residence confidential owing to security reasons.

