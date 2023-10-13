Genelia Deshmukh is all set to make a highly anticipated return to the big screen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. This exciting collaboration marks the duo's reunion after 16 years, as they last worked together in the hit film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa, where Aamir Khan produced the film, and Genelia starred alongside his nephew, Imran Khan.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Genelia will share the screen with Aamir Khan and is reported to portray his love interest in the movie. According to Pinkvilla, sources close to the project said, “Aamir believes that Genelia fits the part of a strong independent woman like a hand in a glove. After ample discussions with his director, Aamir has got Genelia on board the film as the female lead. Genelia will play Aamir’s love interest and also be on a journey with the protagonist in training a team of specially-abled.”

Drawing a comparison between their previous collaboration and this upcoming project, the source explained, “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was produced by Aamir and this one has him in the lead. Genelia is also very excited to play the part and team up with Aamir for the first time. It’s a perfect casting given the demand of script and character arc.”

Both Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh have begun preparations for their roles and will undergo character transformations to bring authenticity to the film. Sitaare Zameen Par is set to be a comedy entertainer infused with slice-of-life elements.

Aamir Khan officially confirmed his return to Bollywood with Sitaare Zameen Par during a conversation with News18 India. He expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, “I’m starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In ‘Taare…’ I helped Darsheel’s character, but in this film nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me.”

This movie marks Aamir Khan's comeback to the silver screen following his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022 and featured Kareena Kapoor Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

