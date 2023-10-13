Shah Rukh Khan’s box office monster Jawan is now only for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day! Around 1 lakh plus tickets have already been sold with an increase in shows all over India!

Having paved a tremendously marvellous journey since its release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is ready to set its rule on National Cinema Day tomorrow. While there are many releases at the box office, National Cinema Day 2023 has seen the demand for Jawan soar yet again! As the ticket rates are low all across the country, the film is about to witness huge footfalls as Jawan has already sold around 2 lakh tickets with cinema chains already increasing the shows.

National Cinema Day: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan sells 2 lakh plus tickets, priced Rs 99, across India

Ticket rates for all movies playing in theatres across the country are kept at just Rs 99 marking National Cinema Day. However, this rate is just for 2D, 3D, IMAX, and 4DX are also available at low rates but not Rs 99. And yes, Jawan is getting the full benefit of these discounted rates. Looking at such a phenomenal response, the exhibitors have also increased the shows expecting a huge turnout tomorrow for Jawan.

Moreover, The parts of Delhi-NCR are already witnessing houseful boards for several shows and tomorrow, the same or even better situation will be seen throughout the country as the audience would love to watch the action entertainer Jawan at discounted ticket rates.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

