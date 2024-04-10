Keeping up the spree, now the makers are here with the BTS video of the third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, playing the character of transitioning female, Noor.

After the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose, the makers have kept the audience excited by revealing the lead actors of the film one after the other. While they first introduced everyone to the first trans woman ever to be cast in a Bollywood Hindi film with Bonita Rajpurohit playing the character of Kulu, it was just yesterday that they unveiled the second lead actor, Abhinav Singh, aka Gamepaapi. Keeping up the spree, now the makers are here with the BTS video of the third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, playing the character of transitioning female, Noor.

While everyone was stunned to see the last two leads, Bonita and Abhinav, playing different characters, this time the makers have introduced yet another new face, Paritosh Tiwari, in a totally different character of a transitioning female named Noor. The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 selected Paritosh to portray the character's transition from a guy to a girl, evident in his posture, mannerisms, and attention to detail, as they wanted someone who could embody the role convincingly.

Paritosh can be seen fully energized to play his role of a transitioning female in the film. Paritosh indeed went through a very tough process, as he was stepping into a character of a woman. He tried to learn the dance steps and bring a girlish elegance. The journey went through his screening process to his get-up tests, and finally, the team broke the news of his selection, which indeed was a very special moment for the actor.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

