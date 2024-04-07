Ektaa R Kapoor launches transwoman Kulu aka Bonita Rajpurohit in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 for the 1st time as lead, see behind-the-scenes

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose indeed gave a glimpse of a gripping and shocking tale. Amidst many things, one aspect that truly sent shockwaves to the audience was the appearance of a trans woman protagonist, a phenomenon on the big screen brought for the first time!

Ektaa R Kapoor has given a chance to many new faces on the screen. With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry. This time, Ektaa becomes the first producer to launch a transgender-woman as a lead in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kulu in the film. The makers shared a video on their social media showcasing Bonita Rajpurohit's journey and how Bonita landed the role.

Director Dibakar Banerjee mentored Bonita in acting, and it must be said, Bonita gave the best.

While it is indeed a historical moment for the Bollywood industry, it is worth noting that Ektaa has launched over 250 newcomers within the television and film industry, yet this is the first one for her. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 breaks new ground in film narrative and actors.

Ektaa also gave a shout out to Bonita on her Instagram story, where she wrote, "Welcome Bonita to d world of films !!! Every dream is real and deserves to come true."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

