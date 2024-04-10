The restaurant with a millet-centric theme, highlighting the nutritional value of the grain, will be Rakul’s first investment in the F&B sector

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is launching her first dine-in restaurant, Arambam – Starts with Millet on 16th April at Madhapur, Hyderabad. The restaurant will be launched in collaboration with Curefoods, India’s leading F&B and cloud kitchen operator. Arambam – Starts with Millet will be a unique dine-in concept based on the nutritional value of the grain and will feature a millet-centric menu. Rakul Preet Singh, a fitness enthusiast herself, will also be the brand ambassador for the restaurant representing a shared vision for fostering healthy dietary practices and overall well-being.

Enthusiastic about the partnership, Rakul Preet Singh stated, “I’m excited to open my first restaurant in Hyderabad and help unite the goal of delectable, nutritious eating for all. I believe that food not only feeds the body but also the soul and at Arambam, we plan to do this together, one nutritious millet bowl at a time.”

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods, said, “Arambam is not just a restaurant; it’s our way of showcasing commitment to a healthy lifestyle and responsible food decisions. We are thrilled with this collaboration and are looking forward to expanding into other markets soon.”

Arambam – Starts with Millet is an upcoming culinary hot spot, where food lovers, on a mission to eat healthy can turn their eating adventures into a delightful and sustainable feast.

