BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Exclusive Eid gift for Salman Khan fans: Sajid Nadiadwala to unveil the mind-blowing title of his next with Salman Khan tomorrow on Eid

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood Hungama was among the first to report that Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting again on an action-packed entertainer with AR Murugadoss as the director. We also reported how the film will be the big release during the Eid 2025 weekend. And now, we have another exclusive scoop for all our readers.

According to our highly placed sources, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to make a mega announcement on Eid. "Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have decided to make a joint announcement as an Eid gift for all their fans. The hard-hitting and impactful title of their next collaboration will be announced on Eid," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that the title will add to the excitement around the project and it's something that will blow everyone's mind. "It's not Kick 2 but a fresh project. The subject is close to the heart of AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Salman Khan and the trio can't wait to make all the inside details public."

The source confirmed that the film will go on floors in May 2024 and will be shot in India and Abroad. It's among the biggest attractions of 2025 and the team will be leaving no stone unturned to entertain the fans.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala announces his BIG PROJECT with Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss; set for Eid 2025 release

