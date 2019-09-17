Bollywood Hungama

Lilly Singh suggests HBO’s Girls should cast Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Were you introduced to YouTuber and Comedian Lilly Singh’s brand new show A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC yet? You can totally expect Lilly at her impromptu best. She came up with a rap, and what’s a rap without some powerful questions? In her opening monologue, she talks about how the whites might be feeling to see a brown woman on their TV screen after being used to seeing Seth Meyers for a while now.

Oh and she also has interesting suggestions to make! Lilly thinks that the entire cast of HBO’s TV series Girls (starring Lena Dunham) should be replaced with Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. That’s a perfect idea for more brown representation! Wonder what the B-town ladies have to say about it. Just in case you didn’t know, Priyanka and Lily are great friends already. The trio certainly will make for a great, brand new Girls’ gang.

Lilly had Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson gracing the show as guests. Looking forward to that day when our girls actually make it to the show!

Also Read:  Ranveer Singh and Lilly Singh aka Superwoman bring the house down with ‘Apna Time Aayega’ and ‘Uptown Funk’

