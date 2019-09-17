Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.09.2019 | 7:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Angad Bedi opens up on his breakup with Nora Fatehi, wishes her luck

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia‘s marriage, which happened in May 2018, came across as a rather sudden news. They, however, know each other for a really long time. Angad, in fact, first saw Neha when he used play for the under-19 cricket team and Neha was preparing for the Miss India pageant. It’s taken him a long time to finally get Neha’s hands for marriage. But in between all this, his alleged love story with Nora Fatehi also made headlines.

Angad Bedi opens up on his breakup with Nora Fatehi, wishes her luck

In a recent interview, Angad opened about his split with Nora. While he showered praise on Nora and said that she was doing exceotionally great on the work front, he thinks some relationships don’t work out and it is best to accept it. As per him, it is the universe that played its trick in both their lives. Angad further went on to say that Nora would probably find the man she deserves really soon, and that he wishes her all the best.

Just to remind you, soon after Angad and Neha’s wedding, Nora was asked whether she congratulated her former boyfriend. The dejected actor straightaway answered that she didn’t know who Angad was!

We hope you find the man of your life super soon, Nora…

Also Read: Angad Bedi digs into Karan Johar’s wardrobe for his look in The Zoya Factor

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter…

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann…

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring…

EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham approached for Mohit…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification