Over a year back, actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. The news came across as a rude shock, and we soon had her flying off to New York for treatment. Through her battle with cancer, Sonali not only put up a great show of bravery but did her best to uplift others suffering from the same dreadful disease. Days after she is back home from NY and is slowly moving towards becoming cancer-free, Sonali is still doing her bit to raise awareness.

As she headed for a scan at the hospital, the actor shared with us a piece of important statistics. “Did you know that upto 4 out of 10 patients are harmed in primary and ambulatory care settings? It’s so so important to have clear policies, skilled healthcare professionals, and patient awareness to ensure safety in healthcare,” she wrote, informing us that today was World Patient Safety Day, an annual initiative by World Health Organisation. This year’s theme, as declared by WHO, is ‘Speak Up for Patient Safety.’

In February this year, Sonali also got back to work after a long ‘sabbatical’. It’s been a while since we saw on her on the small or big screen. Here’s hoping she returns soon!