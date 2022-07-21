comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.07.2022 | 10:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Liger Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh sets stage on fire on ‘Akdi Pakdi’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday; ends it with, ‘pappi tu lele ab shaadi ho gayi hai’

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh graced the occasion of Liger trailer launch which also included Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The Puri Jagannath directorial, which will release in multiple languages, was launched with much fanfare earlier today and we also saw an energetic Ranveer completely in his form, entertaining the audience. The ’83 actor in fact got on stage to dance on the song ‘Akdi Padki’ too.

Liger Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh sets stage on fire on ‘Akdi Pakdi’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday; ends it with, ‘pappi tu lele ab shaadi ho gayi hai’

Liger Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh sets stage on fire on ‘Akdi Pakdi’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday; ends it with, ‘pappi tu lele ab shaadi ho gayi hai’

Readers would be aware that before launching the trailer of Liger, the makers released the first track of the film titled ‘Akdi Pakdi’ which is a quintessential South dance number, a few days ago. While Ranveer Singh danced on its hook steps on stage, he was also seen insisting that Vijay Deverakonda joins him along for the fun performance. After much insistence, the Arjun Reddy star came to the forefront and shook a leg with the Bollywood star. Later, the boys were joined by Ananya Panday, was seen joining with them dancing on the hook step of the track.

Towards the end, we could see Ranveer moving towards producer Karan Johar and later, the actor took the mic from the filmmaker to say, ‘Pappi sab tu le le, ab shaadi ho gayi hai’ (Kiss n all you take, I am married now). His comment, needless to say, left everyone around in splits.


Speaking about Liger, the tagline of the film is called ‘Saala Crossbreed’. The film features Vijay Deverakonda as a fighter along with Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy also playing pivotal roles.  Directed by Puri Jagannath under the banner Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on August 25 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Also ReadVijay Deverakonda drops the much awaited trailer of his upcoming next, Liger!

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

’Ya Ali’ singer Zubeen Garg airlifted to…

Apple Original Films lands Causeway starring…

Tom Cruise made whopping Rs. 799 crores from…

Vipul Amrutlal Shah set to adapt his hit…

Arjun Kapoor sells off flat in Bandra for…

Mahesh Bhatt reveals that Sushmita Sen fell…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification