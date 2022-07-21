Ranveer Singh graced the occasion of Liger trailer launch which also included Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The Puri Jagannath directorial, which will release in multiple languages, was launched with much fanfare earlier today and we also saw an energetic Ranveer completely in his form, entertaining the audience. The ’83 actor in fact got on stage to dance on the song ‘Akdi Padki’ too.

Liger Trailer Launch: Ranveer Singh sets stage on fire on ‘Akdi Pakdi’ with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday; ends it with, ‘pappi tu lele ab shaadi ho gayi hai’

Readers would be aware that before launching the trailer of Liger, the makers released the first track of the film titled ‘Akdi Pakdi’ which is a quintessential South dance number, a few days ago. While Ranveer Singh danced on its hook steps on stage, he was also seen insisting that Vijay Deverakonda joins him along for the fun performance. After much insistence, the Arjun Reddy star came to the forefront and shook a leg with the Bollywood star. Later, the boys were joined by Ananya Panday, was seen joining with them dancing on the hook step of the track.

Towards the end, we could see Ranveer moving towards producer Karan Johar and later, the actor took the mic from the filmmaker to say, ‘Pappi sab tu le le, ab shaadi ho gayi hai’ (Kiss n all you take, I am married now). His comment, needless to say, left everyone around in splits.

Speaking about Liger, the tagline of the film is called ‘Saala Crossbreed’. The film features Vijay Deverakonda as a fighter along with Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, Ronit Roy also playing pivotal roles. Directed by Puri Jagannath under the banner Dharma Productions, the film is slated to release on August 25 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

