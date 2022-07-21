comscore

Vijay Deverakonda drops the much awaited trailer of his upcoming next, Liger!

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated trailer for his upcoming Pan India film, Liger is now out and it is bigger and more exciting than anything you expected. Starring the young man as a professional MMA fighter, the trailer has it all from action to romance to drama with a heart-thumping musical score and impeccable dialogue delivery by Vijay as it seems all set to be the trailer of the year.

Taking to his social media, the Pan-India star ended the wait of the audience finally with his massively entertaining trailer. Rocking a set of perfect washboard abs and long hair, the Crossbreed gets down to action as a fighter in this power-packed trailer with a pumping background score and a stammering Vijay delivering "I Love You" with max feels that will make you want to watch the film right away if you could.

The audience had been waiting anxiously for this trailer ever since the first glimpse of Liger made the rounds on social media. The buzz took a completely different high with the second and unique poster of the film featuring Vijay all nude, covered with a bunch of roses, which set unprecedented records hitting the fastest 1 million likes and trending on social media for longer than 24 hours as the Sexiest Poster Ever. He left all impressed then with his silky smooth and extremely energetic dance moves in the electrifying mass number, ‘Akdi Pakdi’.

Now the trailer has finally arrived and only seems to be taking all the excitement to unseen highs for the Vijay Deverakonda film that is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh to join Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday at the trailer launch of Liger on July 21

More Pages: Liger Box Office Collection

