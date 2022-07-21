Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, on Wednesday, was airlifted from Dibrugarh to Guwahati in Assam after he fell down and became unconscious after sustaining a minor head injury.

’Ya Ali’ singer Zubeen Garg airlifted to hospital after suffering head injury

According to Economic Times, Garg was at a resort in Dibrugarh when he fell down and became unconscious. The singer had earlier on Tuesday night complained of uneasiness and when his attendants were preparing to take him to the hospital, he collapsed and became unconscious.

According to the report, the singer was rushed to a private super speciality hospital where an MRI scan was done. According to a senior specialist of Rana Barua hospital, the singer did not suffer any major head injury. Garg had an epileptic fit, the official informed on Wednesday.

Zubeen Garg is currently out of danger and a team of doctors from various departments are attending on him, Barua added. According to the report, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner to ensure the "best possible medical treatment" was provided to the singer.

Zubeen is an Assamese singer who has lent his voice to many Bollywood hits in his career including ‘Dil Tu Hi Bata,’ ‘Ya Ali,’ and others. The 52-year-old singer has several solo albums to his credit, including Chandni Raat, Chanda, Sparsh and others.

Also Read: “Sanjay Dutt is a superman” – Shamshera director Karan Malhotra on how Sanjay Dutt silently battled cancer through the shooting of the film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.