Almost a week ago, Koffee With Karan 7 hosted two leading ladies of Bollywood – Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Karan Johar seems to have been discussing about the Gen Z generation and their shenanigans during the chatty couch time but it seems that the episode has rubbed many netizens the wrong way. Many of them accused the filmmaker of siding with Janhvi throughout the show since she made her debut under his banner, while sidelining Sara. However, during the recently held trailer launch of his next production Liger, he went on to clarify about the episode of the show.

Liger Trailer Launch: Karan Johar clarifies after being accused of favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

Readers would be aware that last week’s episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was the second episode of the season and it was a rather interesting one with both girls, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan getting candid with Karan Johar over brewing hot coffee and gossip. They may also be aware that Sara ended up winning both the rounds of games on the show which includes the Rapid Fire round (by audience poll) as well as the Quiz round against Janhvi. Referring to this, Karan Johar spoke during the trailer launch of Liger, the film that marks the debut of South star Vijay Deverakonda who will be seen alongside Ananya Panday.

During the trailer launch, Karan Johar clarified on what went wrong in that episode saying, “I was just feeling bad that Janhvi lost both the rounds – she lost the Rapid Fire and Game Round. I was just being nice but in that process I think everybody read it wrong. I love them both dearly. I think they are both wonderful artists and girls. I have known both of them since years, since they were what three years old! There is no question of bias not with them, not ever!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)



Speaking about Liger, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Mike Tyson, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on August 25 and is directed by Puri Jagannath. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar reveals Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have dated two brothers: ‘They both used to live in my building’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.