Get ready for a triple dose of Tusshar Kapoor in 2024! The actor has a packed year ahead, juggling three exciting projects across different genres.

Currently, Tusshar is burning the midnight oil filming the web series Dus June Ki Raat. This comic thriller directed by Tabrez Khan is nearing completion, allowing Tusshar to switch gears for another comedic role in the second schedule of Welcome To The Jungle in March.

Adding to the excitement, Tusshar is set to reunite with his Kya Kool Hain Hum director, Sangeeth Sivan, for the upcoming horror film, rumoured to be a remake of the Malayalam movie Romancham. Shreyas Talpade joins Tusshar in this highly anticipated project slated for a theatrical release in the coming months.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that recently an industry source told Bollywood Hunagma, “Actor Tushaar Kapoor will be seen in never seen before avatar in Ektaa R Kapoor's next Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, playing an important cameo. We have seen Ektaa and Tushaar's collaboration in the past with films like Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Shootout At Wadala, and The Dirty Picture among others, and now they are coming back with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.”

