Last Updated 17.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon turns tutor, teaches Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma the basics of MARKETING the film (watch video)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon’s Arjun Patiala is coming out and the makers have opted a very unique policy to promote their movie. While most conduct interviews or come out with some social media challenges or contests for fans, here the celebs have made an interesting video wherein Kriti turns a teacher to Diljit and Varun who claim they are absolutely clueless about marketing.

In the video, Kriti teaches them the basics of film marketing which includes S for strategy, T for trending, V for Viral and S for Samjhe Kya. All three actors are in their characters are Diljit seems all charmed by his marketing guru cum co-star Kriti Sanon.

Diljit then sends off Varun Sharma to do some research on what is trending and what’s not and then gets all cozy with his co-star Kriti! There will be another episode after this where we will see how the actors take their marketing campaign ahead.

The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Ronit Roy, and Sunny Leone in lead roles. The film is director by Rohit Jugraj.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam roped in for a comedy produced by Ramesh Taurani

More Pages: Arjun Patiala Box Office Collection

