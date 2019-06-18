Sanjay Dutt’s first Marathi production is titled BABA and he dedicates it to his dad, Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is all set and raring to go with his first Marathi production and it is titled Baba. The film is ready to release on August 2. He took to Twitter to write, “Dedicating our first Marathi film ‘BABA’ to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad.”

The movie features Deepak Dobriyal in lead role and is directed by Raj Gupta. The movie explores the bittersweet relationship between father and his son. Sanjay Dutt is very emotional about his parents and therefore it is obvious that he dedicated the film to his dad.

He also took to social media on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday to wish his kids. He had written, “Grateful and proud to be blessed with these beautiful children who give my life so much meaning and purpose. Everyday I try to be as good a father to them as my dad was to me! #ProudDad #FathersDay.”

