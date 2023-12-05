Koffee With Karan 8 press conference: Karan Johar lauds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone: “I am very grateful to them for sharing a very private part of their lives. Those 4 minutes are possibly the most PRECIOUS 4 minutes of ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its entirety”

The eighth season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and it began with a bang. The first episode featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on the couch and they opened up like never before about how they fell in love. Certain quotes of Deepika were met with criticism but many also praised the couple for talking about an intimate part of their lives.

Karan Johar spoke about this aspect and the viral video from this conversation at the press conference of ‘Koffee With Karan 8’ which was held on December 4 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. He said, “I have nothing to do with that video. That beauty, that romance, that intensity and that emotion of the video comes from both of them, their hearts and their souls. It was their idea to share that with us. I was very, very touched and I am very grateful to both Ranveer and Deepika for sharing not just with me but with the entire world a very private part of their lives. Those 4 minutes are possibly the most precious 4 minutes of ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its entirety, spanning 8 seasons.”

Karan continued, “It takes a very large and generous heart to share the way they did. It was many years after their marriage and it could have been easily not being shared. I never asked for it and I got it. It was the first time on ‘Koffee With Karan’ that I got much more than what I bargained for!”

KJo then spoke about Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s episode, “I couldn’t stop laughing. I thought ‘Is it really going to come across as funny or am I only finding them mad?’. At one point, I had to get up as my stomach was hurting. Then I realized that we go back so many decades that obviously, we had a camaraderie.”

Next, Karan talked about Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s appearance on his talk show, “These reunions have really worked out well. Sid and Varun haven’t done an interview together in the last 11 years. Hence, when we got together, they were just hilarious. Varun always says funny things unintentionally. Like when he said ‘He goes boating with his wife’, I was like ‘When did you go boating in Natasha’? All of us Mumbaikars know that it’s not in the top 10 things you do in the city! You can walk, dance, watch a film in cinemas etc. but boating is not something I’d come across.”

