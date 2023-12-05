With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah undergoing several changes of late, fans of the show are quite worried about the sitcom going off air. The show, which is famous for showcasing the daily struggles of middle-class families living together in a society, has received a lot of love from fans, especially for the characters it has been showcasing. Amid all this, recent rumours had it that the makers are also planning to pull the plug on the show but producer Asit Modi has asserted that they are far from taking the show off air.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Modi clarifies on rumours about the sitcom going off-air

With its titular character of Taarak Mehta undergoing a change, now fans are eagerly waiting for the return of its most popular character, Daya ben, which was essayed by Disha Vakani. Whether the actress will make a comeback or if it is a new actress who will be seen essaying this cult role is yet to be seen, producer Asit Modi has addressed the ongoing rumours about the sitcom going off air asserting that there are no such plans now or in the near future. He has also assured that the prep for the return of Dayaben is still underway but is taking time.

“I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap,” he informed Telly Chakkar in an interaction. He also asserted that the auditions too are on for the actress who will take up the role of Daya.

The new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Sony SAB.

