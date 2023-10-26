For the first time in almost five years since their wedding, the couple shared video glimpses from their beautiful ceremonies.

The beloved couch is back with Karan Johar as Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. The first episode couldn’t get any better as star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh come together for the first time ever on the Koffee couch, spilling the beans on their marriage, proposal and more. For the very first time, Deepika and Ranveer unveiled the glimpses from their 2018 wedding in Lake Como in Italy. While the couple had a private wedding, an intimate affair with very close family and friends in attendance, for the first time in almost five years since their wedding, the couple shared video glimpses from their beautiful ceremonies.

Koffee With Karan 8: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh unveil their wedding video after 5 years; see their magical unseen moments at Lake Como in Italy

The video, officially shared by The Wedding Filmer after the Koffee With Karan 8 episode, begins with Ranveer Singh who gives the toast post his wedding to Deepika as he jokes that he once declared he would marry Deepika Padukone and the day had finally come. From their magical mehendi and haldi ceremonies, glimpses of Ranveer dancing as both their families are seen enjoying, Ranveer fixing Deepika’s make-up, declaring his love for her, both their parents talking about Ranveer and Deepika's love story, and sharing emotional moments, the video is full of heartwarming moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Punjabi (@theweddingfilmer)

The wedding video was shot by The Wedding Filmer, who captured the wedding sequence in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. “During the filming of “Kabira” for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, I had the honor of directing her. On a crisp evening, amidst rounds of Pictionary by the poolside with the crew, she leaned in and said softly, “When the time comes for my wedding, I’d be honoured if you would be the one to capture it.” I was taken aback, a blush creeping up unnoticed. She held onto that sentiment, gently reminding me of that whispered promise during her wedding film’s screening years later,” the team captioned the video.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of Como, The Wedding Filmer had the distinct honour of encapsulating the magical union between Bollywood’s icons, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It wasn’t just about documenting their wedding day, but rather weaving a tale of love, trust, and commitment. Some stories are so close to the heart that they’re held close, and perhaps they wanted this narrative to be theirs alone for a time. As we mark our 13th year in building an industry, releasing this film stands as a testament to our journey and growth. Premiering on the esteemed platform of ‘Koffee with Karan’, it’s not merely a film, but a milestone in our storied legacy,” they added.

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone said in the video, “He is very fond of her. He is exactly the opposite of our family. We are all quiet. But I think it is a good change.I think we are boring, all four of us. I think he will bring life.”

Deepika said in the video, “I was attracted to the person, most of the world had not seen. There is a quite side to him, there is a very intelligent side to him, there is a very sensitive side to him. I love the fact that he cries. When all the ceremonies were done, something changed.”

In November 2023, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will complete five years of marriage.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.