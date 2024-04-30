comscore
Esha Gupta opens her fine-dining and lifestyle restaurant in Madrid: "This venture allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Esha Gupta opens her fine-dining and lifestyle restaurant in Madrid: “This venture allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision”

Located in Madrid's trendiest neighbourhood, Casa Salesas promises to be a haven for food lovers.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Esha Gupta is adding a new chapter to her career – restaurateur. She recently launched Casa Salesas, a fine dining and lifestyle destination in Madrid, Spain. This venture comes after years of gracing the silver screen and actively participating in endorsements and philanthropic endeavours.

Esha Gupta opens her fine-dining and lifestyle restaurant in Madrid: “This venture allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision”

Esha Gupta expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "Launching a fine-dining restaurant in a global hotspot like Madrid is a dream come true. I've always been passionate about food and creating memorable dining experiences. This venture allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision.”

Adding on her future plans for Casa Salesas, Esha adds "I’m partnering with one of the world's best hospitality groups, Mabel Hospitality, and my dream is to bring Casa Salesas all over the world like they’ve done with TATEL and TOTÓ previously, and hopefully have it in India soon”.

Located in Madrid's trendiest neighbourhood, Casa Salesas promises to be a haven for food lovers. Gupta's vision for the restaurant combines the exquisite flavours of the Mediterranean with a touch of global influences. Diners can expect impeccable service, a luxurious ambience, and a happening cocktail lounge bar, all set to the backdrop of the best music. Casa Salesas is designed to cater to both discerning gourmands and casual foodies seeking a vibrant experience.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta and Maniesh Paul team up for Dhwani Gautams mystery project, see behind-the-scenes photo

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

