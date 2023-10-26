Deepika Padukone has always been open about her journey with mental health, her depression, her struggle to understand her symptoms, and eventually starting therapy and medications. She eventually also started her foundation for the same. The first episode of Koffee With Karan 8 saw the star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who came together for the first time ever on the Koffee couch, spilling the beans on their marriage, proposal and more. On this episode of KWK, Karan Johar also opened up about his mental health struggle and asked about hers. While Deepika said that Ranveer has been a strong support throughout the journey, the actor recalled how he once rushed home when Deepika had a blackout in 2014.

Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh recalls rushing home after Deepika Padukone had a blackout in 2014: “When I went and saw her, there wasn’t something right”

Recalling an incident in 2014, Ranveer said that Deepika had called whilst he was shooting and said, "I've had a blackout, and I've had a fall. Can you come home?" Ranveer, without hesitation, left the set immediately to be by her side. Describing what he saw when he reached home, he said, "When I went and saw her, there wasn't something right. She was with you, she was looking at you, but she wasn't all there."

Ranveer recalled having breakfast one day with her and how Deepika broke down in tears. He revealed, “One day at breakfast she was sitting across me and she was just crying and there were just tears. Copious tears were flowing down.” When he asked DP what happened, she didn’t know what to say to him. “She’s like ‘I don’t know’. I got up and went to her and I was like tell me. The reason I remember that vividly is because it was that moment where I felt completely helpless.”

Deepika said that it has been a journey and that she is still on medication and there are tough days too. “It’s work every day.” She added Ranveer Singh created a safe space for her and said, “It told me a lot about the person that he is.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.