Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2 EXCLUSIVE: Yuvraj Menda on ‘Sunoh’ from The Archies, “I was shocked on how accurate the song is to the world of The Archies”

Yuvraj Menda is making his big debut, along with a host of debutants, in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The first song from the film called ‘Sunoh’ was recently launched at the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest in Mumbai.

After the launch, Yuvraj said that the song perfectly matches the movie. “I was shocked because of how accurate it (the song) is to the world of (The) Archies. I think it’s such a good representation and such a good taste of the first taste into rebellion. It conveys the youthfulness and ‘happily ever after’ feeling, which you will only find in a comic book normally,” he said.

His character Dilton in the film is that of a nerd but he is glad that it isn’t treated in a stereotypical way. “I always knew that Dilton is like a nerd, but he isn’t portrayed like your stereotypical nerd in the comics,” said Yuvraj. “Like, he doesn’t have a sense of embarrassment attached to how knowledgeable he is. Instead, he has a sense of pride and confidence attached to it. And I was really happy to see that portrayed in the movie as well when I read the script for the first time.”

Yuvraj said that he and other debutants are finding it difficult to believe that they are making their debut with a product like The Archies. “I can’t wait for this to finally be shared with the whole world globally on Netflix platform. I still can’t believe that it is going to be up there alongside my favourite shows and movies on the service. I am honored and I feel very grateful to be doing what we are doing,” he said.

