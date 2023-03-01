Disney+ Hotstar and the filmmaker and creator Farhad Samji team up to present the comedy series of the year - Pop Kaun. Produced by Yam Productions, this series promises to bring together the best in comedy for a riotous, entertaining watch. With a legendary cast and side-splitting humour, Pop Kaun will be an ultimate streaming experience soon coming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji joins hands with Disney+ Hotstar for a comedy show Pop Kaun

Creator and Director Farhad Samji added, “After creating multiple movies in the comedy space, I wanted to explore a different format with this genre and bring all the legends of comedy together. With Pop Kaun coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar, the idea was to create a fun family binge-watch show for audiences across generations.”

Meanwhile, Farhad Samji has his next directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out on Eid 2023. The film is headlined by Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. He is also on board to shoot Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

