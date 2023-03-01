REVEALED: No change in release plans; Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to arrive in cinemas on March 8, as originally scheduled

Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that there could be a change in the release date of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer were contemplating releasing the film on Tuesday, March 7, instead of Wednesday, March 8. The thought emerged as the makers thought that it’ll be wise to take advantage of the Holi holiday in several states on March 7.

However, we have not learnt that the prepone plans have been dropped. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There is no change in the plan. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release on March 8, as originally scheduled.”

The source further said, “A lot of last-minute prep is going on with the film and the makers feared that releasing a day earlier might add a lot of stress to the already overworked team. Moreover, even internationally, the plan was locked for March 8. Hence, a decision was taken to release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on March 8.”

The source added, “The makers are confident of a healthy opening, though it’ll be a working day in several states on March 8. But thanks to considerable hype and youthful appeal, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar can score on the partial holiday on Wednesday. And let’s not forget that Women’s Day also falls on March 8 and that can further boost the footfalls.”

A trade expert quipped, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will enjoy a five-day weekend and then there’s limited competition till the release of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. If the film clicks with the audience, it’ll be the second hit of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.”

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Producer Boney Kapoor makes his full-fledged acting debut with this rom-com. It is directed by Luv Ranjan, of Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) fame.

