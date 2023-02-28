Zeeshan Khan complained of stomach ache on the sets of his new show, after which he was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat.

Recent reports have been doing the rounds that reality show star Zeeshan Khan will soon be making his Bollywood debut. While the actor was seen in a unique negative role in the popular fantasy drama Naagin, now we hear that Khan has bagged another interesting supernatural television show. It seems that Khan has kicked off a new project but faced a minor setback as he got admitted to the hospital while shooting for his show titled Baagin.

TV actor Zeeshan Khan undergoes treatment after being admitted due to food poisoning

Zeeshan Khan will be playing a negative lead in the show Baagin and is currently shooting for the same in Rajpipla, Gujarat. A source revealed that the actor fell ill on the sets of the television serial adding, “ Recently, an unfortunate incident took place. While shooting for Baagin, Zeeshan started feeling uneasy and complained of stomach ache. He was later rushed to the hospital as the ache became severe. The doctors ran some regular tests and confirmed that it was food poisoning. Post the tests, the actor was kept under observation for a while. However, the doctors have confirmed that he is stable now. In fact, Zeeshan has resumed work and has also returned to the sets.”

For the unversed, Zeeshan Khan was previously seen in Bigg Boss and he has also been a part of a reality show Lock Upp on ALT Balaji.

