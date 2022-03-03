South Korean celebrities Kim Tae Ri, Wi Ha Joon, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, SHINee’s Key and Block B’s P.O have reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19 and are currently under self-quarantine.

Kim Tae Ri, Wi Ha Joon, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, SHINee’s Key and Block B’s P.O test positive for Covid-19

According to Soompi, the management agencies of all the artists released an official statement announcing their diagnosis and informed that they have all halted their scheduled activities. Actress Kim Tae Ri confirmed that she was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 while filming her ongoing drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, following which her agency Management mmm also confirmed reports on March 2. Even though filming for Twenty Five, Twenty One was reportedly brought to a halt over the weekend and pushed back after Kim Tae Ri’s diagnosis, a spokesperson of tvN stated that there should be no changes to the broadcast schedule and that the drama will air as planned. As per the statement shared by her agency, the actress is “currently in the recovery stage, and she does not have any particular symptoms”.

On March 2, actor Wi Ha Joon tested positive for Covid-19. A source from his agency MSteam Entertainment stated that he “received a test on March 1, and he tested positive on the morning of March 2, so he is currently in self-quarantine.” Following his diagnosis, filming for his upcoming drama K Project has reportedly been halted.

Meanwhile, South Korean group SHINee’s Key also tested positive for Covid-19. The artist’s agency, SM Entertainment, released an official statement on March 2 announcing his diagnosis and shared that the artist “experienced abnormal health conditions on March 1 and used a self-testing kit. After testing positive, he immediately underwent PCR testing and was ultimately diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning.” Key is currently under self-quarantine and has therefore halted all his scheduled activities.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi also has tested positive for Covid-19. As per the official statement released by his label PLEDIS Entertainment, Hoshi used a self-testing kit as he experienced cough and sore throat. He got the results as positive, so he immediately carried out PCR test and “on the morning of March 3 (Thursday), he tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, Hoshi has no other symptoms besides a cough and a sore throat, so he is receiving treatment at home.”

The agency also informed that all the SEVENTEEN members, besides Wonwoo, tested negative and do not have any symptoms. Following the diagnosis, Hoshi will not be able to participate in SEVENTEEN’s future scheduled activities for a while.

Meanwhile, Block B’s P.O was diagnosed with Covid-19. His agency Artist Company released a statement on March 3 informing about his health and stating that he has halted all his scheduled activities and is in self-quarantine at home, receiving treatment.

Also Read: Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, NU’EST’s Minhyun, Shin Seung Ho and more confirmed for new K-drama drama by Hotel Del Luna’s Hong Sisters

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.