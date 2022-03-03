South Korean stars Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, NU’EST’s Minhyun, Shin Seung Ho, Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra and Jo Jae Yoon have reportedly been confirmed to star in tvN’s upcoming fantasy-romance drama titled Hwan Hon.

The star-studded cast will appear in the fantasy drama helmed by What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’s Park Joon Hwa from a script penned by the duo Hong Sisters, who are known for hit dramas like You’re Beautiful, My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho and Hotel Del Luna.

As Soompi reports, actor Lee Jae Wook will portray Jang Wook, a sophisticated yet troublesome young master of the Jang family within Daeho nation. He is a character who has a tragic background, with the entire nation talking about the secret of his shocking birth.

Actress Jung So Min will take on the role of Mu Deok Yi, a great assassin stuck in the world’s weakest body. Mu Deok Yi has a charismatic soul but also has a body that cannot keep up with her spirit. She becomes Jang Wook’s attendant and secret mentor who teaches Jang Wook in a brutal manner, raising anticipation for their chemistry as teacher and pupil.

NU’EST’s member Minhyun will play the role of the genius prince Seo Youl of the Seo family, who has everything from literary and martial arts skills to a noble personality and appearance, but he has no desires or a sense of reality. Shin Seung Ho will transform into the petty and mischievous crown prince Go Won, who is aiming to be a generous and gentle king. Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Na Ra and Jo Jae Yoon will appear as Park Jin, Kim Do Joo and Jin Mu respectively in the drama.

The upcoming historical drama, Hwan Hon, is slated to premiere in 2022.

