On Sunday, Kichcha Sudeepa took to his Twitter handle and shared a note, in which he talked about taking a break while giving updates about his upcoming projects.

Kichcha Sudeepa once again proved his versatility as an actor with his remarkable performance in his 2022 release Vikrant Rona. From delivering intense action sequences to showcasing his emotional range, Sudeep has left no stone unturned in bringing his character to life on the big screen. Post the release of the film, a section of moviegoers was eagerly waiting to get updates regarding his next film, which was fondly called Kichcha46 by his fans. Recently, the actor broke his silence and spoke about taking a break.

Kichcha Sudeepa drops updates on Kichcha 46; gives clarification on taking a break after VikrantRona

On April 2, Kichcha Sudeepa took to his Twitter handle and shared a note with his fans. In his write-up, the popular actor expressed that he decided to take a break after the hectic schedule of filming Vikrant Rona and Big Boss during the COVID-19 pandemic. He further continued and added that he spent time relaxing and playing cricket with the KCC and KB. He also stated that he needed a break after the strenuous filming schedule while thanking his fans for their support.

Meanwhile, an excerpt of his note post read, “My script discussions to meetings are a part of my every day life. Have finalized three scripts, meaning three films finalized. Preparations are goin on as all the three scripts demands huge amount of homework (sic).”

About my Next

❤️???? pic.twitter.com/3vkCmS6FBF — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 2, 2023

In no time, hundreds and thousands of his fans on the micro-blogging site reacted to the post. “All eyes on #Kiccha46 announcement,” wrote a fan club while a Twitter user commented, “Thank you for clarifying about your next films sir.”

Talking about Vikrant Rona, helmed by Anup Bhandari, has an ensemble cast including Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez in a special appearance. It was shot in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and released in 3D format.

