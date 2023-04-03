Saif Ali Khan has said no to the antagonist’s role in Jr NTR’s next project, tentatively titled NTR 30, which is now being shot in Hyderabad in Telugu. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Jr NTR in film. Saif was offered the antagonist’s role. It was an enormously lucrative offer, which he declined.

NTR 30 will mark director Koratala Siva's second outing with Jr NTR after Janatha Garage's grand success. International stunt director, Kenny Bates will oversee most of the action sequences in the film. In the past, Kenny Bates has worked on international projects like Transformers, Rambo III etc.

Director Koratala Siva is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that NTR 30 is the biggest and the best film. While he has already been working for more than a year with his dream team on this project, Kenny Bates will be a bonus to this project.

The film already has Anirudh Ravichander creating music. The makers also have DOP R Rathnavelu, art director Sabu Cyril and editor Sreekar Prasad working on this film. It will release on April 5, 2024.

Although Jr NTR is busy shooting NTR 30 these days, his last film in the form of SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to be in the news even after more than a year of its release. The film, which also starred Ram Charan in the lead role, has created waves worldwide after its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Best Original Song this year’s Golden Globes and Oscars.

