April is here and all eyes are on the biggest Bollywood release of the month, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It stars Salman Khan and this will be the superstar’s first theatrical release in a full-fledged role after more than 3 years. Four songs have been out till now and all of them have got a fine response, with the first track 'Naiyo Lagda' all set to cross 100 million views on YouTube in a few days.

BREAKING: Salman Khan’s fan clubs to launch four new Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan posters in Mumbai, Delhi, Indore and Lucknow on April 6

While the teaser of the film was released way back in January, the trailer hasn’t been out yet. The demand for it has been growing with each passing day. While the exact date for the trailer is yet to be unveiled, Bollywood Hungama has learnt of another interesting development, with regard to the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This week, the promotional campaign of the film will begin aggressively. On Thursday, April 6, four new posters of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be launched. Interestingly, the launch will take place in four different cities, namely Mumbai, Delhi, Indore and Lucknow at the hands of the fan clubs of Salman Khan.”

Interestingly, the glimpse of two of the posters is already out on social media. Various cinema halls and multiplexes across the country were provided with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s standees over the weekend. It’s pictures are being widely circulated and it is believed that these two posters will be a part of the launch which is taking place on April 6.

The source further said, “The trailer will be out next week and the exact date will be known in a few days. But from April 6, it’s about going to be Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s jalwa everywhere. The makers plan to extensively promote the film to ensure that audiences are aware that it’ll have a grand release on Eid, that is, Friday, April 21.”

Besides Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari and others.

