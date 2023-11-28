Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday are all set to grace the screen together in their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. This upcoming production is all set for Netflix India release. Yes, you read that right! The film is directly opting for digital release.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav opts for direct Netflix release on December 26

The film was announced in 2021 and the shoot commenced and wrapped in 2022. The film is now all set to release on December 26. The makers of the project made an announcement on Tuesday along with a poster. Excel Entertainment captioned the poster, "Keep it real, find your tribe. #KhoGayeHumKahan releases on 26th December only on @NetflixIndia."

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends- together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kick off the promotions for the film.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India - "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks Netflix’s second collaboration with both Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. The film, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, is a heart-warming coming-of-age story anchored in the universal emotion of friendship and lifelong bonds. It follows the unique lens of debut director Arjun Varain Singh telling a relatable story of aspirations, relationships and emotions in this digital age - double tapping on Netflix’s commitment to entertain the world with meaningful stories.”

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment describe the film as a love letter to friendships in the era of social media, saying, “It’s great to have an exceptional ensemble featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav beautifully capturing the pulse of this generation. Our film has found a perfect home on Netflix and we strongly believe that this film will resonate with audiences globally.’’

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti of Tiger Baby share, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan holds a special place in our hearts. The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It’s a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally. ”

