The much-awaited film Animal will be released in three days and the excitement is tremendous, despite the 'A' rating and long length. Many feared that the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer must have faced a lot of cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Hence, it is heartening to know that though the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial faced modificatios, the cut list is shorter than what was feared.

Animal EXCLUSIVE: CBFC removes close-up shots in an intimate scene; ‘suitably’ modifies cuss words in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

The CBFC asked a certain word at 1 hours and 31 minutes to be modified to ‘Black’. The word ‘vastra’ was replaced with ‘costume’. Two dialogues were modified to ‘Kabhi nahin’ and ‘Kya bol rahe ho aap’.

Then, the word ‘Natak’ was muted at 2 hours and 13 minutes. The subtitles were changed to ‘You change pads four times a month’.

A visual cut has occurred as the close-up shots in an intimate scene between two characters have been deleted. Lastly, the cuss words have been 'suitably' modified, wherever they occur.

After these changes were made, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Animal on November 23. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 203 minutes. In other words, Animal’s run time is 3 hours and 23 minutes.

Also, in a rare instance, none other than CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi certified the film.

