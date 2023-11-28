Marking the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and South filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is garnering enough eyeballs not only among Hindi-speaking audiences but also in the South. Amid extensive promotions across all these film industries, Ranbir was seen in Hyderabad for one of the film’s events which was also attended by superstar Mahesh Babu and megastar filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. During the same, a politician named Malla Reddy seems to have grabbed a lot of attention for his speech, wherein he called ‘Telugu people smarter’ than others.

Minister Malla Reddy asks Ranbir Kapoor to shift to Hyderabad at Animal event; sparks controversy for saying, “Telugu people will rule over India”

In the video, Malla Reddy is seen addressing the audience wherein he told Ranbir Kapoor to shift to Hyderabad because, according to him, soon the entire Telugu-speaking clan will be ruling India. In his speech he said, “Ranbir ji, aapko ek baat bolna chahta hu. Agla paanch saal mein, poore Hindustan ko, Bollywood, Hollywood, poora ruling karega humara Telugu people. Aap bhi ek saal ke baad Hyderabad shift hona padta. Kyu bole toh Bombay purana ho gaya. Bangalore traffic jam ho gaya. Hindustan mein ek hi city hai woh hai Hyderabad (Ranbir Sir, I want to tell you one thing. In the next five years, Telugu people will rule the entire of India, Bollywood, Hollywood, everything. After one year, you will also end up shifting to Hyderabad. Now, Bombay has become old, Bangalore has traffic jam, so now there is only one city in India and it is Hyderabad).

Many netizens, who came across this speech on social media, reacted to the same, wherein some of them even pointed out the visible embarrassment faced by Mahesh Babu and S.S. Rajamouli during Reddy’s speeches. A few others also appreciated Ranbir Kapoor for taking the comments in his stride without reacting and passing it off with a smile. On the other hand, some users were clearly upset with Reddy for discriminating with his audience and demeaning other film industries.

Minister #MallaReddy sparked controversy at the #AnimalPreReleaseEvent, making bold statements. He declared, 'Telugu people will lead India; you must move to Hyderabad in a year. Mumbai is outdated Hyderabad is the only city for India.' #Animal pic.twitter.com/AhnSKmhTrZ — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) November 27, 2023



One of the netizens said, “I felt it like pure disrespect behavior, being in the position of a Minister he shouldn't have told this. #Prabhas once said : In the future there won't be North & South, there will be only one industry "Indian Industry" Yet another social media user added, “He attempted to portray the Telugu film industry as superior, labeling other industries and their people as stupid and far behind. The individual even went as far as suggesting that actors like #RanbirKapoor would seek refuge in Hyderabad in the coming years”.

Coming to Animal, the film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in key roles, is slated for release on December 1 in all South languages and Hindi.

