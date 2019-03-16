Bollywood Hungama
Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor’s next to be based on the Pulwama attack

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Abhishek Kapoor’s last cinematic outing was the Sushant Singh Rajput – Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath. While the film which seemed to have been mired in controversy in the run up to its release hit screens without a hitch, we hear that the filmmaker too has moved on to his next. If what we hear is true then, Abhishek Kapoor’s next venture will be based on the recent horrific Pulwama attack that happened in February this year.

As per the grapevine, it is learnt that Abhishek Kapoor will be teaming up with Mahavir Jain to develop a film based on the Pulwama attack that shocked the country earlier this year. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the film which is expected to go on floors somewhere in mid-2019 is currently in the scripting stages. Given the success of the recent release Uri: The Surgical Strike, it isn’t a farfetched idea to imagine a film being developed on an attack that shook the nation.

However, as of now while an official announcement of the film is yet to be made, we hear that both Kapoor and Jain are busy working out the script of the film. Once done, the duo will then focus on casting followed by execution.

Also Read: What went wrong between Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and producers at KriArj?

