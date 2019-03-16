BREAKING: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake titled Lal Singh Chaddha to release in Diwali 2020

After the Thugs Of Hindostan debacle, we waited for Aamir Khan to announce about his next project. The actor, on his birthday, announced to the media that he is working on something and revealed that he is remaking the famous Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump based on the novel by the same name titled Lal Singh Chaddha. Now we hear that the release date of the film has been locked too!

If sources are to be believed, Aamir Khan who is jointly co-producing Lal Singh Chaddha along with Viacom 18 has locked in Diwali 2020 for the release date. A source close to the actor said, “The preps for it has started and Aamir sir is yet to finish his research. We all know that Aamir sir takes only one film at a time and Lal Singh Chaddha is currently his priority. He will be prepping for the next six months after which the film will go on floors in the last quarter of 2019. Hence, keeping the schedules in mind, the team decided that Diwali 2020 would be best for the release.”

In an earlier interview with the media, Aamir Khan had spoken about Lal Singh Chaddha wherein he had stated that they had bought the rights of Forrest Gump from Paramount Pictures and that they have already started prepping for the film. “We have started the preparation. We will begin shooting in October. The prep will go only for six months till the time I am ready for the role,” he had asserted.

Speaking of Lal Singh Chaddha, the film will feature Aamir Khan in the titular role. It is directed by Advait Chandan who made his Bollywood directorial debut with Secret Superstar. The role of the leading lady is yet to be revealed.

