The release date for the next installment of the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick has been pushed for another year. The hitman’s saga of quest for vengeance, John Wick: Chapter 4, will now release in year 2023.

On Wednesday, Lionsgate announced that the action movie would push back nearly a year from its planned May 27, 2022 release date. John Wick: Chapter 4 will now debut in theaters on March 24, 2023, according to a new video teaser.

News of John Wick’s delay comes as Keanu Reeves celebrates the release of the fourth chapter of The Matrix series, another one of the movie star’s most iconic franchises. The Matrix Resurrections released in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max on Wednesday.

At one point, The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick 4 were set to arrive in theaters on the same day — May 21, 2021, before Matrix moved to December after COVID-19 affected production schedules. Filming on John Wick: Chapter 4 began in June 2021, after Reeves wrapped up his return as Neo in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix sequel. As an Easter egg for eagle-eyed fans, Stahelski appears as Chad in The Matrix Resurrections after working as Reeves’ stunt double and the stunt coordinator on the original trilogy.

Directed Chad Stahelski, the fourth chapter in the John Wick saga stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, and Ian McShane. Michael Finch and Shay Hatten wrote the screenplay with Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee producing and Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers. The John Wick franchise has netted more than $584.9 million at the worldwide box office, with Chapter 3 – Parabellum earning a franchise-high $327 million worldwide.

Also Read: Keanu Reeves surprises his John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt team with Rolex watches worth Rs. 7.5 lakh each

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.